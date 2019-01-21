Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

AFC Asian Cup 2019: South Korea lose Ki Sung-yueng to hamstring injury

By Opta
South Korea and Newcastle United midfielder Ki Sung-yueng ruled out of Asia Cup
South Korea and Newcastle United midfielder Ki Sung-yueng ruled out of Asia Cup

Dubai, January 21: South Korea will be without midfielder Ki Sung-yueng for the rest of their Asian Cup campaign due to a hamstring injury.

The 29-year-old sustained the issue in South Korea's 1-0 victory over Philippines in their opening fixture and sat out subsequent wins against China and Kyrgyzstan.

However, the Newcastle United man has been deemed unfit to play any further part in the competition for Paulo Bento's side.

South Korea face Bahrain in Dubai on Tuesday as they aim to reach the quarter-finals for the seventh edition in succession.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, January 21, 2019, 1:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 21, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue