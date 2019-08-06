Football
AFC Champions League: Al-Ittihad edge Zobahan as Al Wahda hold Al Nassr

By
Zobahan went down to a 1-2 loss after leading at Al Ittihad in their AFC Champions League last-16 encounter

Dubai, August 6: Al Ittihad were forced to come from behind to claim a slender 2-1 advantage over Zobahan in the first leg of their AFC Champions League last-16 tie.

The Iranian side will not be too disheartened, however, after Ghasem Hadadifar's free-kick in the seventh minute gave them a valuable away goal at Dubai's Zabeel Stadium.

Luis Jimenez gave away the foul that lead to the opener and an eventful debut continued for the former Chile international when he swept home an equaliser two minutes later – capitalising when Masoud Ebrahimdzadeh's attempted clearance from Emiliano Vecchio's cross came back off the crossbar.

Al-Ittihad missed a string of chances to go in front, with striker Romarinho culpable, but they claimed the win in the 72nd minute when Ziyad Al Sahafi powered home a cross from the impressive Carlo Villanueva.

In the other match, Leonardo grabbed a 1-1 draw for Al Wahda with Al Nassr at Riyadh's King Fahd Stadium.

Abderrazak Hamdallah headed the home side into a 17th minute lead but Leonardo responded with his ninth of the campaign - rounding goalkeeper Brad Jones to finish eight minutes after half time.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 2:50 [IST]
