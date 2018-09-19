AFC U-16 Championship: India U-16 striker Vikram Pratap Singh backing his instincts for good show

New Delhi, September 19: When India Under-16 striker Vikram Pratap Singh broke the curfew at the Chandigarh Football Academy to sneak out and watch a movie, it was perhaps the first indication of what he was like - a gutsy and confident lad.
Those traits have already appeared several times over the course of Vikram's stint with the Indian U-16 national team. Be it the striker's first hat-trick against Jordan in August or the left-footer against Nepal in the SAFF U-16 final, Vikram's never-say-die attitude were always on display. And Vikram hopes that it crops up when India needs it the most - the upcomingn AFC U-16 Championship in Malaysia.
"As a striker you have to take half-chances and try to score a goal," the forward from Chandigarh said. "Glory is only worth it if you achieve it. I have been fortunate enough to have coaches from CFA and AIFF that have helped me realize my potential and taught me how to convert half-chances," he added.
Striker Vikram Pratap Singh say's, we play our first game on the 21st against Vietnam. We expect a lot from this match, so #BackTheBlue and keep supporting us. #StarsOfTomorrow #WeAreIndia #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/946whpIKmI— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 19, 2018
An integral part of the Indian U-16 national team, Vikram was named the Most Valuable Player in the four-nations tournament in Serbia in May and was also the highest goalscorer during the exposure tour to China. Not only that, the striker has been a regular feature for India U-16s in the goal-scoring charts.
"The first time I scored a hat-trick for the nation (against Jordan) was a very emotional moment for me. It made me immensely proud of what I have achieved and how far I have come in my football journey," he said.
Boy's get going on the training grounds, making days count on their first upcoming clash against Vietnam in the @theafcdotcom Championship. #BackTheBlue #WeAreIndia #StarsOfTomorrow #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/cTttu55vI9— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 19, 2018
Hailing from humble roots, Vikram was a Chandigarh Football Academy cadet before moving on to the national team, a move that he says has changed his life. "Getting selected for the national team was the proudest moment of my life and ever since I have been part of this squad, my game has increased ten-fold and I have only the AIFF coaches and staff to thank for that," he said.
With the AFC U-16 Championship lined up next, perhaps Vikram's ability to score from half-chances will prove pivotal in India's bid to qualify for the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup.
"We will try our level best to return home with history in our pockets. I will try my best to score in every match. We are already preparing hard for the Championship and will give our everything to be in the pages of history," Vikram said. "I want to win the AFC U-16 Championship as well. It is a tough task but it is not impossible. We can win the Championship if we believe in ourselves and have the grit.
"We will focus on one match at a time and the first goal is to progress from the group stages. In the group stages, the most difficult opponent will be Iran, but we have devised a plan for them as well."
Focus & just juggle!⚽️#BackTheBlue #WeAreIndia #StarsOfTomorow #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/Isbam8M5ni— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 19, 2018
India U-16s face Vietnam in the opening match of the AFC U-16 Championship on September 21, 2018.
Source: AIFF Media