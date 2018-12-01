Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Liverpool trio Keita, Mane and Salah on CAF shortlist for POTY award

By Opta
Mohamed Salah
CAF has released a 34-man shortlist for the 2018 African Player of the Year award, with Mohamed Salah, Naby Keita and Sadio Mane present.

London, December 1: Mohamed Salah is joined by Liverpool team-mates Naby Keita and Sadio Mane on the preliminary list of nominees for the 2018 African Player of the Year award.

Salah scooped the individual prize in 2017 after impressing for both club and country, with Egypt reaching the Africa Cup of Nations final and also qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The 26-year-old faces competition for this year's honour from two familiar faces, with Guinea midfielder Keita - who moved to Liverpool in the last transfer window after agreeing to join from RB Leipzig the previous year - and Senegal forward Mane also in the running.

Riyad Mahrez and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who won the award in 2016 and 2015 respectively, are also included on a 34-name shortlist announced by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Aubameyang's Arsenal colleague Alex Iwobi of Nigeria is another on the list, along with Everton's Senegalese midfielder Idrissa Gueye and Wilfried Zaha, who represents the Ivory Coast.

Other prominent Europe-based players nominated are Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey, Medhi Benatia of Juventus, Ajax star Hakim Ziyech and Porto midfielder Yacine Brahimi.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: CAR 2 - 1 WOL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, December 1, 2018, 2:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 1, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue