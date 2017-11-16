AIFF to axe Federation Cup, aims to launch Super Cup

New Delhi, Nov 16: One of the most prestigious and traditional football tournament of Indian football, The Federation Cup might be scrapped off from this season after AIFF allegedly wish to merge top teams from ISL and I League to form a new cup tournament called Super Cup.
The Super Cup is slated to replace the former Federation Cup from this season and could see top four teams each from the Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League sides feature in the competition.
The Federation Cup started in the 1977-78 season and since then has been conducted on a regular basis. The first edition of the Federation Cup was held in Ernakulam, Kerala and was organised with a view to bringing together all the respective local league champion teams from around the country into a competition.
Although later, the format of the competition was revised many times however the participation of the teams was kept mostly in the same way. Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan have won the tournament 14 times, a record number and the current holders of the Federation Cup are Bengaluru FC who beat Mohun Bagan A.C. 2–0 in 2017 final held in Cuttack, Odisha.
But with the addition of Indian Super League as an officiated AFC tournament from this season, India will see two top tier leagues at the same moment. The Federation cup rules only allow teams from I League. But to have a national level knockout tournament, it is necessary to include teams from a top-tier league.
Thus to ease the matter, the Indian Federation board has allegedly taken up such step and decided to merge teams from the two leagues. The Super Cup is slated for last week of March next year however the setup of the tournament has not been reported yet.
Earlier, the winning club of the Federation Cup used to get a chance to compete at the continental level in AFC Cup but now with the AFC Cup spot been given to ISL while the I-League champs will gain an AFC Champions League playoff spot, the AFC Cup spot allocation is still hanging with an uncertainty.