AIFF disciplinary committee to investigate Saudi referee's alleged racist remark

By Pti

New Delhi, December 17: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday (December 17) tasked its disciplinary committee to investigate the allegedly racist remarks made against Mumbai City FC's Serge Kevyn Angoue by Saudi Arabian referee Turki Mohammed Al Khudayr in an Indian Super League match.

Mumbai City FC head coach Jorge Costa had alleged that the referee, who officiated his side's match against Bengaluru FC on Sunday (December 15), called Kevyn a monkey.

"AIFF has received a complaint from Mumbai City FC against Saudi Arabian referee Turki Mohammed Al Khudayr for making racist remarks to Mumbai City FC player Serge Kevyn Angou in their Hero Indian Super League match against Bengaluru FC held on December 15, 2019," said the AIFF in a statement.

"The AIFF follows a zero toleration policy against racism and the complaint has been forwarded to the Disciplinary Committee to investigate into the matter and take appropriate action if found guilty," it added.

Before starting his media conference after Mumbai City FC's 3-2 win over Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium, Costa read out a statement, saying that Al Khudhayr called Gabonese player Kevyn a monkey and "made some gestures" which were disrespectful.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 17, 2019, 12:02 [IST]
