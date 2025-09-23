Football Aitana Bonmati - the Serial Women's Ballon d'Or Winner? Net Worth, Lifestyle, and Rumored Partner Revealed By Siddhika Prajapati Published: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 18:54 [IST]

oi-Siddhika Prajapati

Spain's Aitana Bonmati carved her name into football's history books on September 23 by becoming the first woman to win three consecutive Ballon d'Or trophies. This rare feat catapults her alongside iconic figures such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have long monopolized the award.

Born in Catalonia on January 18, 1998, Bonmati's rise from a non-sporting family to a global football superstar is a testament to grit and talent. Her breakthrough came in 2023 when she helped Spain claim their first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup, a victory that boosted her first Ballon d'Or win. Since then, she has consistently excelled with Barcelona Femeni, securing multiple domestic titles.

Aitana Bonmati's Journey to Football Greatness

Born in Vilanova i la Geltrú, Catalonia, Aitana Bonmati's early days were far removed from football's glamorous spotlight. Raised by teacher parents in a household without a sporting legacy, her initial love for basketball soon pivoted to football at the age of seven. Despite her exceptional ability, her father noticed she sometimes played more out of discipline than enjoyment. At 13, she joined Barcelona's girls' youth teams, enduring daily two-hour commutes on public transport, accompanied by her father who did not drive, while her mother battled chronic illnesses. A lifelong Barça fan who admired Xavi Hernández, Bonmati made her senior debut in 2016 and quickly became an indispensable figure for both club and country. Her rise through the ranks, from youth national squads to Spain's senior team by 19, was marked by hard work and adaptability, transitioning from a natural striker to a tactical false nine.

While Exact Figures Are Not Public, Aitana Bonmati's Net Worth Estimated Around $5 Million

While exact figures are not always public, Aitana Bonmati's estimated net worth is around $5 million as of 2025, with other estimates placing it in a similar range. Her growing income is driven by a lucrative Barcelona salary, a record-breaking Adidas endorsement deal, and other partnerships.

These diverse income streams have helped Bonmati secure financial stability while continuing to focus on her football career. Unlike many athletes who flaunt wealth, she keeps her lifestyle grounded and balanced.

The Rumored Romance: Who Is Aitana Bonmati's Possible Partner?

Recently, Aitana Bonmati's name has surfaced in gossip columns due to rumors linking her romantically to an FC Barcelona staff member. The news, first reported by Las Mamarazzis, has stirred curiosity among fans but remains unconfirmed by Bonmati herself, who carefully shields her private life from public scrutiny. Lorena Vázquez, a journalist covering the story, commented, "I think this information might bother her, but Aitana, I ask you to understand that it's our job."

Known for her reserved character, Bonmati's reluctance to engage with media spotlight outside football is well documented. This rumored relationship, still cloaked in mystery regarding the partner's identity, is said to be a recent development. Her inner circle insists she prioritizes peace of mind and career over public speculation, emphasizing that this is a personal chapter she wishes to keep discreet.

What Lies Ahead for Bonmati and Women's Football?

Aitana Bonmati's unprecedented three consecutive Ballon d'Or victories signify more than personal glory; they symbolize the evolving stature of women's football globally. As she continues to train and lead Barcelona Femeni and the Spanish national team, expectations are sky-high.