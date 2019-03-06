Football

Ajax's Real Madrid rout tops 1995 achievement – De Boer

By
Ajax players celebrate the win.
Ronald de Boer hailed Ajax following their memorable victory over Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League last 16.

Madrid, March 5: Ajax great Ronald de Boer said the 4-1 Champions League humiliation of Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu topped the team's 1995 result in the Spanish capital.

Goals from Hakim Ziyech, David Neres, Dusan Tadic and Lasse Schone saw Ajax rout the three-time defending champions to complete an unforgettable 5-3 aggregate win in the last 16.

Ajax trailed 2-1 after the first leg in Amsterdam but travelled to Madrid and left Spain with a quarter-final berth thanks to an incredible display against Santiago Solari's struggling outfit.

1
1036486

De Boer – who was part of the Ajax side that defeated Madrid 2-0 in their group-stage clash at the Bernabeu in November 1995 as they went on to reach the final – hailed the achievement of Erik ten Hag's men.

"What we did in 1995 was fantastic, but this tops the lot," the 48-year-old Dutchman told Veronica TV.

Four-time European champions but without a Champions League trophy since 1995, Ajax will feature in the quarters for the first time since 2002-03.

That season, Ajax – led by Ronald Koeman and boasting Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Rafael van der Vaart, Jari Litmanen and Wesley Sneijder – were beaten by eventual champions AC Milan in the last eight.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 6:20 [IST]
