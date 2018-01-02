Al-Amna, Katsumi Yusa strike against Indian Arrows as East Bengal extend lead in I-League

New Delhi, January 2: A dominant first-half performance by East Bengal handed them a 2-0 win over All India Football Federation's developmental side Indian Arrows in the I-League match at the Ambedkar Stadium in the capital on Tuesday (January 2).
Indian Arrows offered little resistance to table-toppers East Bengal as goals by Mahmoud Al-Amna and Katsumi Yusa in the 13th and 16th minute respectively led Khalid Jamil's men to the easy win.
Supporters are cheering their heart out for the Arrows boys at the Ambedkar Stadium #ARWvKEB #HeroILeague. pic.twitter.com/N7XjfSW1fr— Hero I-League (@ILeagueOfficial) January 2, 2018
The glimpses of an attacking display by the visiting team were evident in the very first minute of the match when Syrian international Mahmoud Al-Amna almost capitalised on a through ball from the middle of the field.
It didn't take long for EB to find the back of the net. In the 13th minute, Al-Amna slotted the ball home from a free-kick from the edge of the box after Abhishek Halder's foul on Katsumi Yusa had prompted the referee to award the set-piece.
Three minutes later, Katsumi Yusa curled the ball home over an out-of-position Arrows goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill to double the lead.
16' GOAL!— Hero I-League (@ILeagueOfficial) January 2, 2018
No mercy from the big boys of @ILeagueOfficial. Sheer wizardry from the Japanese as he lobs that past 4 defenders and an out of position Prabhsukhan to slot in yet another goal. Yusa now has the most number of goals this season.#ARWvKEB #HeroILeague
In the 36th minute, East Bengal came close to tripling their lead when Jobby Justin's shot hit the side-netting after a failed clearance by Anwar Ali. The Arrows tried to minimize their deficit but were held at bay as East Bengal led by two goals at half-time.
After the break, the Indian Arrows appeared more compact. Coach Luis Norton de Matos introduced Suresh Singh in the centre of the field in place of Abhishek Halder.
The Arrows kept possession and threatened East Bengal in the 57th minute when Sanjeev Stalin's corner was headed by Anwar Ali, only for Abhijit Sarkar to try a back-heel kick and force the East Bengal custodian Luis Barreto to make a save.
The visiting team threatened in the 62nd minute again when Ralte's header off a Yusa's cross headed towards goal. However, Prabhsukhan came up with a top-class save to ward off the danger.
Al-Amna could have put the tie to bed in the 82nd minute but his effort from a Katsumi Yusa free-kick went just over the Arrows goal.
East Bengal, with 17 points in eight games, have a four-point lead over Minerva Punjab, who have played two games less. Indian Arrows are seventh on the table with seven points from as many games.
Source: AIFF Media