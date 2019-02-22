Lacazette banned for both Europa League last-16 legs

London, Feb 22: Alexandre Lacazette will miss Arsenal's entire Europa League last-16 tie after the striker was handed a three-game suspension following his sending off against BATE.
France forward Lacazette was shown a straight red for elbowing Aleksandar Filipovic in the late stages of last week's 1-0 loss away to BATE and will no play no part in either of next month's matches against Rennes.
The 27-year-old has already served one match of his ban, sitting out the 3-0 home triumph over the Belarusian side in the return encounter at Emirates Stadium, meaning he is free to return for the quarter-finals if Unai Emery's men advance past their Ligue 1 opponents, whom they were drawn against on Friday.