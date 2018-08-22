Alexis Sanchez gives Manchester United injury update

Bengaluru, August 22: Manchester United attacker Alexis Sanchez has provided a positive update to the Red Devils fans ahead of their clash with Tottenham Hotspur, revealing that he is back in training.
For the first time in five years, the 30-year-old attacker got an international break as Chile did not qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2018. On his return to the United camp, Sanchez showed his mettle and performed exceptionally well during the preseason.
The former Arsenal player also made a decent impact during United's opening game 2-1 win over Leicester. But the Chilean missed United's miserable 3-2 defeat at Brighton last week with manager Jose Mourinho claiming Sanchez had "a little problem".
Following the loss, United's fans were concerned over the unavailabiliy of the attacker. A section of fans even abused the player on social media for posting a commercial video of his own after the defeat. Sanchez uploaded a video advert and four photos of himself modelling for JJO, but took down both the tweets after fans pointed out that the timing was terrible.
However, the player took the feedback in a positive way and delivered a message via an Instagram story, telling the supporters that he is ready for the clash against Tottenham.
Sanchez: “Training to be back soon. Come on United.” #mufc pic.twitter.com/0pBYEsucPq— United Xtra (@utdxtra) August 21, 2018
"Training to be back soon. Come on United!’" Sanchez told his Instagram followers.
Sanchez joined United last season in a swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Despite being the highest paid player in the Premier League, the Chilean is yet to justify that price tag for the Old Trafford side.
The Red Devils are currently three points adrift of Spurs, who have two wins along with Manchester City and Liverpool. The next game could thus turn out to be a crucial match for Jose Mourinho's side, who would certainly be looking to return to winning ways.
And Sanchez, who produced a Man of the Match display against the North Londoners in their last encounter in FA Cup - a 2-1 win at Wembley, could use this game to prove his worth in the team.