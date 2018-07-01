FIFA World Cup 2018: Alexis Sanchez wants to see teammate and friend Romelu Lukaku win WC

London, July 1: Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez might be not competing at the FIFA World Cup 2018 but it has not stopped him vouching for his favourite team.
The Chilean, who joined the Red Devils only last season in winter, has to sit at home and watch his teammates play at the biggest stage.
The Chilean attacker has the likes of David De Gea, Paul Pogba, Victor Lindelof and several English teammates to root for in Russia, however, the attacker now has suggested he is rooting for his attacking partner Romelu Lukaku at the World Cup.
Sanchez has insisted he is supporting Belgium because of his newly formed friendship with Lukaku and he wants his attacking partner to become the top-scorer of the tournament.
Speaking to Fox Sports, he said: "I feel angry not to go, we could have been there, but I want Belgium to be world champions for my friend Lukaku.
"He is fine, on fire, I hope he is the World Cup top goalscorer.
"We are talking every day on WhatsApp, we go everywhere together , we talk about what the team lacks.
"We get along very well. I think Belgium will be world champion."
Lukaku has been one of the standout performers so far in the FIFA World Cup, having netted four times in the group stage, just one behind top scorer Harry Kane of England.
However, he was rested in Belgium's last group stage game because of an injury scare where they won 1-0. But the centre-forward now has been declared fully fit.
Therefore, when Belgium will face Japan in the last 16 in their next game, their top-scorer will surely look to add more goals to his tally.
Also, with just six weeks left to the new Premier League season to commence, Sanchez will also want his partner Lukaku to keep firing to bring more positivity to the team.
Meanwhile, while Lukaku and other United players are busy in the World Cup, the Red Devils are reportedly working behind the scenes to strengthen the squad.
After landing two new signings, midfielder Fred and fullback Diogo Dalot, the Premier League giants are now reportedly looking for attacking addition and recently been linked with Lyon's attacking playmaker Nabil Fekir who also has been strongly linked with Liverpool.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.
Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends