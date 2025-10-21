ACL 2: FC Goa vs Al Nassr Live Streaming- When And Where To Watch Online And On TV In India?

Football Alonso Cautions Real Madrid Against Underestimating Juventus Ahead Of Champions League Clash Xabi Alonso emphasises the need for Real Madrid to remain vigilant against Juventus in their upcoming Champions League match. Despite Juventus' recent struggles, Alonso acknowledges their tactical capabilities and the threat posed by players like Kenan Yildiz. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 21:46 [IST]

Xabi Alonso is firm in his belief that Real Madrid must not underestimate Juventus in their upcoming Champions League match on Wednesday. Despite Juventus' recent struggles, Alonso sees them as a significant threat. The Italian team has not won in their last six matches across all competitions, including draws against Borussia Dortmund and Villarreal in the Champions League.

Juventus' away record in the Champions League is concerning, with just one win in their last 11 away games. However, they have managed to draw four of their last five away matches. Alonso remains cautious, particularly wary of Kenan Yildiz, a player he knows from his time at Bayern Munich. "It's a classic of European football; these two teams have met many times," said Alonso.

Alonso expressed confidence in his team's readiness for the match. "We are very prepared. I've seen a team with the desire to win," he stated. Playing at home gives Real Madrid an advantage, and Alonso acknowledges the excitement fans feel when attending games at the Bernabeu. He emphasised the need for vigilance against any struggling Italian team, as they can be unexpectedly dangerous.

Alonso highlighted Juventus' tactical strengths, noting their ability to change positions and rotate frequently during matches. This makes them capable of disrupting opponents who are not well-organised. To counter this, Real Madrid needs to maintain solid organisation and control the game's flow by being vertical with the ball.

Kenan Yildiz is seen as a key player for Juventus by Alonso. The 20-year-old has shown remarkable growth since his time at Bayern Munich's youth academy, where Alonso was once a player. "He’s had fantastic growth," Alonso remarked, expressing happiness at Yildiz's progress.

Alonso respects Juventus' history and current capabilities, recognising them as a formidable opponent both historically and presently. He acknowledges their roster of talented players and stresses that Real Madrid must remain alert throughout the match.

As Real Madrid prepares for this crucial encounter, Alonso's insights reflect both respect for Juventus and confidence in his own team's abilities. The match promises to be an exciting chapter in European football history between these two storied clubs.