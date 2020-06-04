Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Amazon Prime to show four Premier League matches free

By
Premier League
The online streaming service entered the Premier League live rights market in 2018.

Bengaluru, June 4: Amazon Prime will make its four Premier League matches in the remainder of the 2019-20 season free-to-air as broadcasters prepare for the return of football in England's top-flight.

The Premier League is set to resume behind closed doors on June 17 after being suspended since March due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

All 92 remaining fixtures, which are to be played without fans, will be televised live and Amazon has a small package of games.

Unlike earlier this season, fans will not need a Prime membership to watch fixtures on the online platform.

"Like the rest of the country, we are excited to see the Premier League return to action," Prime Video Sport Europe Managing Director Alex Green said.

"We'll be making all four of Amazon Prime Video's additional fixtures in the 2019-20 season available free of charge. Fans won't need a Prime membership to view the games on Prime Video."

The online streaming service entered the competitive Premier League live rights market in 2018, changing the landscape of British sports broadcasting.

Sky Sports has announced 25 of its 64 matches will be free-to-air on its Pick channel, while the BBC has the rights to screen four games on terrestrial TV.

It will be the first time the BBC has shown any live English top-flight action since 1988.

Amazon screened Premier League games for the first time this season.

(With inputs from Agencies)

More PREMIER LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
MotoGP season to start on July 19?
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, June 4, 2020, 11:29 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 4, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue