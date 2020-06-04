Amazon Prime to show four Premier League matches free

Bengaluru, June 4: Amazon Prime will make its four Premier League matches in the remainder of the 2019-20 season free-to-air as broadcasters prepare for the return of football in England's top-flight.
The Premier League is set to resume behind closed doors on June 17 after being suspended since March due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
All 92 remaining fixtures, which are to be played without fans, will be televised live and Amazon has a small package of games.
Unlike earlier this season, fans will not need a Prime membership to watch fixtures on the online platform.
"Like the rest of the country, we are excited to see the Premier League return to action," Prime Video Sport Europe Managing Director Alex Green said.
FOOTBALL NEWS:— Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) June 3, 2020
And @amazon has now confirmed following discussions that a further 4 Premier League games will be made available free to view
Bringing the total to 33 games for football fans across the country to enjoy https://t.co/s468Kr9DLc
"We'll be making all four of Amazon Prime Video's additional fixtures in the 2019-20 season available free of charge. Fans won't need a Prime membership to view the games on Prime Video."
The online streaming service entered the competitive Premier League live rights market in 2018, changing the landscape of British sports broadcasting.
Sky Sports has announced 25 of its 64 matches will be free-to-air on its Pick channel, while the BBC has the rights to screen four games on terrestrial TV.
It will be the first time the BBC has shown any live English top-flight action since 1988.
Amazon screened Premier League games for the first time this season.
(With inputs from Agencies)