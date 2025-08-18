Ruben Amorim Asserts Manchester United Have The Squad To Win Any Premier League Game

Who was Buchi Babu? Know about the 'Father of Madras Cricket', whose outrage against British fueled a Renaissance

Ruben Amorim remains optimistic about Manchester United's potential to triumph over any Premier League team, despite their recent 1-0 loss to Arsenal at Old Trafford. Riccardo Calafiori's early header handed United a defeat in their first league match of the 2025-26 season. This marked the third time in six seasons that United lost their opening home game.

Amorim has now experienced 15 losses in his 28 Premier League matches as United's manager, making him the fastest to reach this number without managing a newly promoted team since Paul Hart with Portsmouth in 2009. Despite this setback, Amorim praised his players' bravery and teamwork during the game.

The Red Devils created numerous opportunities, achieving an expected goals (xG) total of 1.59 from 22 shots compared to Arsenal's xG of 1.05 from nine attempts. This was their highest shot count against Arsenal since their memorable 8-2 victory in August 2011. However, Altay Bayindir's inability to handle Declan Rice's corner allowed Calafiori to score.

United's vulnerability at corners continues to be a concern, having conceded more goals from corners than any other top-flight team since the start of the 2023-24 season. Amorim expressed frustration over this recurring issue but believed his goalkeeper was fouled during the decisive moment.

Despite the defeat, Amorim remains confident in his squad's ability to win any Premier League match. He emphasised the importance of focusing on performance and ignoring external distractions. "We have players to win any game in the Premier League," Amorim told Sky Sports.

New signings Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha showed promise by posing threats in the final third throughout the match. Amorim acknowledged these positives while expressing disappointment at not securing a different result.

Looking Ahead for Manchester United

Amorim highlighted improvements compared to last season, noting increased aggression and quality with ball possession. "We were more aggressive than last year," he stated. The manager also commended his team's resilience under pressure from both opponents and fans.

The focus now shifts to future matches as United aims to address weaknesses and build on positive aspects from their performance against Arsenal. Amorim remains proud of his players' efforts and is determined to guide them towards success in upcoming fixtures.