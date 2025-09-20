Football Ruben Amorim Confirms Continued Support From Manchester United Following Meeting With Jim Ratcliffe Ruben Amorim reassures fans of his support from Manchester United's hierarchy after a meeting with Jim Ratcliffe. Despite a tough season start, he believes the team is improving and remains focused on future success. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 4:22 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Ruben Amorim has expressed confidence in the backing he receives from Manchester United's leadership, following a recent discussion with co-owner Jim Ratcliffe. Despite a challenging start to the season, Amorim believes the club is progressing positively. United currently sit 14th in the Premier League standings, having accumulated just four points from their first four matches.

Amorim's meeting with Ratcliffe attracted attention as United prepare for their upcoming match against Chelsea. When asked about the nature of the meeting, Amorim humorously remarked: "New contract, he was offering me a new contract! No, it was normal things. To show his support, explaining that it is a long project. He said many times this is my first season. For me, it's not. But it was normal things."

Manchester United might find encouragement in Chelsea's poor record at Old Trafford ahead of their clash on Saturday. The Red Devils have not lost to Chelsea in their last 12 Premier League home encounters (winning five and drawing seven). Chelsea's win rate at Old Trafford stands at 18%, marking their lowest against any team they have faced away from home at least ten times.

Despite recent setbacks, Amorim remains optimistic about United's trajectory. He acknowledged the immense pressure associated with managing such a prestigious club but noted improvements in their gameplay compared to last year. "This is a club with maybe more pressure than any in the world," Amorim stated. "Last year I was very critical of the way we played. Now I think we are playing well until the boxes."

The scrutiny on Amorim has intensified due to United's performance under his leadership since November last year. With only 31 points from 31 games, United holds the worst record among all clubs consistently present in the Premier League during this period. His win rate of 26% is notably low for a manager leading United since World War II.

United were eliminated from the EFL Cup by Grimsby Town and secured their sole victory this season through a late penalty against Burnley. Despite these challenges, Amorim insists that improvements are evident and stresses the importance of being more clinical in front of goal.

Historical Context of Managerial Records

Among managers who have led Manchester United for at least 20 top-flight games, only Alfred Albut and Scott Duncan have lower win ratios than Amorim. Albut managed between 1892 and 1900 with a 20% win rate, while Duncan led from 1932 to 1937 with a 24% success rate.

The meeting with Ratcliffe also involved discussions with Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox regarding team data analysis. Amorim described it as routine but acknowledged that such meetings attract attention given current circumstances.

As Manchester United prepares for their encounter with Chelsea, there remains hope for improvement despite recent disappointments. The focus remains on enhancing performance and securing victories to climb up the league table.