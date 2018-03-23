Andrea Pirlo could get Italy role

Rome, March 23: Retired Italy and Serie A legend Andrea Pirlo could secure his first ever coaching role with the Italy national team as an assistant coach but only if his former manager Antonio Conte or Carlo Ancelotti takes charge, according to reports.
The Former Milan and Juventus midfielder has recently called time on his playing career at the end of his New York City contract where he moved on a free transfer two years ago. Since then, the 38-year-old has been linked with taking up a backroom role.
There were earlier strong rumours that he could move to Chelsea as a coach, possibly working close by his former Italy and Juventus boss, Antonio Conte. But later the possibility was dismissed by both the personnel.
But now according to reports, the Italian midfielder now has expressed his desire to join the National team, however, will be taking the decision after the appointment of new manager of the Azzurri.
Italy, who failed to qualify for the World Cup this summer for the first time in 60 years, will look to appoint a new manager this summer.
There are rumours that the Premier League-winning manager, Conte looking set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer after some conflict with boards. On the other hand, the former Bayern manager Ancelotti is also without a club after his Germany stint.
Both of them are reportedly on the shortlist of a potential candidate of Italy national team and if reports are to be believed Pirlo would be keen on sealing a return to the Azzurri should any of them land the top job.
Pirlo played 116 matches for Italian national side and also won the World Cup with them. The player earlier had a fair amount of time with former Chelsea boss with whom he worked at Juventus as well as the national team, winning four Serie A titles Whereas he also shares a very good relation with Ancelotti with whom he worked at AC Milan, winning the Champions league as well as Serie A title.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.