Andrea Pirlo rules out Chelsea coaching role

Bengaluru, October 16: Italy legend Andre Pirlo has claimed he will not join Chelsea as a coach, despite reports linking him with a move to Stamford Bridge after his retirement.
The Former Milan and Juventus midfielder has recently declared that he will call time on his playing career at the end of his New York City contract where he moved on a free transfer two years ago.
Since then, the 38-year-old has been linked with a move to Chelsea as a coach, possibly working close by his former Italy and Juventus boss, Antonio Conte.
Conte also referenced the bits of gossip correlating Pirlo with a coaching role at Chelsea in his pre-match conference ahead of Saturday's conflict with Crystal Palace where he claimed that anything can happen.
The Italian explained: "I can talk about him in the best way but in this moment, he doesn’t know his future and what he wants to do when he finishes his career."
Conte signed Pirlo for Juventus on a free transfer after his contract at AC Milan lapsed in 2011, which resulted in three Serie A titles together.
However, the midfielder has now dismissed all the speculation of a switch to Stamford Bridge, claiming that he has no prompt plans after hanging up his boots.
Pirlo said: “No I won't. I need to rest.
“I will go back to Italy, have a break and spend time with my family and friends. Take some time to think about what to do next.”
Pirlo's whole career is decorated with silverware in spells at AC Milan and Juventus, the 38-year-old has won the Serie A title on six occasions, while he won the Champions League twice with AC Milan. He also won the World Cup once.