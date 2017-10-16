Another hat-trick: Messi, Antonella expecting third child

Bengaluru, October 16: One of the best footballers in the history of the game, Lionel Messi capped a great week both on-the-pitch and off-the-pitch.
With Argentina almost on the verge of losing out on a World Cup berth for the FIFA 2018 World Cup to be held in Russia, the Barcelona star came to the rescue with a brilliant hat-trick that saw Argentina qualify for the tournament.
One could easily say that Messi scored a hat-trick off the field as well. Messi's better half, Antonella Roccuzzo took to social media on Sunday (October 15) to reveal that the duo were expecting a third baby.
Messi had a gruelling week, following his international duties and Barcelona's hard-fought win over Atletico Madrid, which secured a five-point lead for the Catalan giants over the close rivals Real Madrid.
But the football star always has time for his family, as he posted a picture on Instagram with his two sons Thiago and Mateo.
The news of Messi's third child was posted by his better half on Instagram. Antonella, who married childhood sweetheart Messi in the summer this year, posted a picture of the Messi family, while revealing that a third one was on the way. Antonella captioned the picture 'Family of Five #Blessed' to announce the news.
The Barca star has always been a family man and this definitely was the icing on the cake for the superstar.