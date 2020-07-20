Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Conte: There is a media agenda against Inter

By Tom Webber
Antonio Conte

Rome, July 20: Antonio Conte believes there is a media agenda against Inter because teams with similar ambitions that are performing worse do not get the same criticism.

Inter missed a chance to close the gap to Serie A leaders Juventus to three points on Sunday (July 19) as they were held to a 2-2 draw away to fifth-placed Roma, whose hopes of finishing in the top four are practically extinguished.

Stefan de Vrij put the Nerazzurri in front at the Stadio Olimpico but they needed a Romelu Lukaku penalty in the 88th minute to salvage a point after Leonardo Spinazzola and Henrikh Mkhitaryan turned the game in Roma's favour.

While Inter missed a big chance to boost their chances of winning a first Scudetto since 2009-10, Conte highlighted they sit second and are still in a better position than a number of teams that started the season with similar ambitions.

"I talk about numbers. We are in Champions League places with four games to go, with 14 points more than Roma and 16 more than Napoli and Milan," said Conte.

"But I read and hear that everybody criticises Inter while other teams are not in the top four. I think there is an agenda against Inter and everything is underlined as negative.

"But we must be honest and see what are we doing and what others are doing. With four games ahead we still speak about winning the title, which has not happened here for 10 years.

"There is more blind people do not want to see... I have nothing more to say. You [the media] always win, the last word is yours."

More ANTONIO CONTE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Messi breaks Xavi's record in La Liga
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, July 20, 2020, 12:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 20, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue