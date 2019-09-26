Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Antonio Conte sets Inter record with perfect five

By
Antonio Conte became the first Inter manager to win his first five Serie A games
Antonio Conte became the first Inter manager to win his first five Serie A games

Milan, September 26: Antonio Conte set a club record as he became the first Inter coach to win his first five Serie A games at the helm after overseeing a 1-0 victory against Lazio.

The Nerazzurri extended their perfect start to the top-flight season courtesy of Danilo D'Ambrosio's first-half header at San Siro.

Wednesday's triumph took Inter back above Juventus at the summit, making it a maximum return of 15 points so far in a promising campaign.

Conte, who succeeded Luciano Spalletti during the close season, won three Serie A titles while in charge of Juve.

He will now hope to bring the Scudetto to Inter, who were last crowned champions in 2009-10.

More ANTONIO CONTE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: PMA 1 - 0 SAS
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, September 26, 2019, 3:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 26, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue