Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Antonio Conte likely to make Serie A return

By Opta
Antonio Conte

Rome, May 7: Former Chelsea and Juventus boss Antonio Conte said there was a "60 per cent" chance he would be back coaching in Italy next season.

Conte, 49, has enjoyed a season out of management after being sacked by Chelsea – the club he led to the Premier League title in 2016-17 – in July last year.

But he has been linked with numerous clubs, including former side Juve, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, Inter and Roma.

Conte said a return to Italy was likely, but added he wanted to take over a club competing for trophies.

"There are good chances (I'll coach in Italy), as well as that I will coach abroad," he told Italia 1.

"But there is also the probability of waiting. The priority is to go to a club that allows me to fight to win."

Conte added: "(It's a) 60 per cent probability that I stay in Italy, 30 per cent that I go abroad and 10 per cent that I wait."

The former Italy coach led Juve to three Serie A titles and two Supercoppa Italiana triumphs during three years in charge.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: MCI 1 - 0 LEI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 9:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 7, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue