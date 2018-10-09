Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Antonio Rudiger rules himself out for two games with groin injury

By
Antonio Rudiger rules himself out for two games with groin problem

London, October 9: Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has been ruled out of Germany's fixture against Netherlands and France for United Nations-League after the midfielder suffered a groin injury during Chelsea's comprehensive victory against Southampton last week.

The 25-year-old has been a mainstay in Maurizio Sarri's team and has appeared in all Premier League games so far this season. The former Roma defender also played full 90 minutes against Southampton but required some medical attention during the game.

And now following the fixture it is now been revealed that the player has suffered a groin injury during the game and consequently now will miss Germany's next two fixtures in the international break.

However, luckily the injury is not serious and despite the player missing the two fixtures, he himself has announced that he will continue light training in this period and expects to be back in the field after the international break.

Rudiger wrote: "I won't be available for the @dfb_team for the upcoming 2 matches due to a groin problem.

"I will do some individual training sessions during the int. break and I'm confident to be back soon.

"Best of luck to my German teammates for the next two games."

In his place, manager Joachim Low has called up Juventus midfielder Emre Can who has not featured for Joachim Low's side since November 2017.

Chelsea fans will hope Rudiger is able to recover fully by the time they face struggling Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on next Premier league game week on Sept 20th and maintain their position with topper Manchester City and Liverpool who also are on same points.

Apart from Rudiger, two other players also have withdrawn themselves from the squad. Dortmund attacker Marco Rues barred from the Germany squad as a precautionary measure on Sunday despite an MRI scan showing his knee was injury-free while young attacker Havertz added his names to the absentee list after picking up a knock to his knee in Bayer Leverkusen's drab 0-0 draw with Freiburg.

Germany will face Netherlands and France in the upcoming UEFA Nations League games.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
AUS 202/10 (83.3 vs PAK 482
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 9, 2018, 14:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 9, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue