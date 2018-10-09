Antonio Rudiger rules himself out for two games with groin injury

London, October 9: Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has been ruled out of Germany's fixture against Netherlands and France for United Nations-League after the midfielder suffered a groin injury during Chelsea's comprehensive victory against Southampton last week.
The 25-year-old has been a mainstay in Maurizio Sarri's team and has appeared in all Premier League games so far this season. The former Roma defender also played full 90 minutes against Southampton but required some medical attention during the game.
And now following the fixture it is now been revealed that the player has suffered a groin injury during the game and consequently now will miss Germany's next two fixtures in the international break.
Been a lot of hysteria for various reasons around several Chelsea players this season, for me though one man has quietly emerged as a true force to be reckoned with. Step forward Antonio Rudiger. I call him Der Panzer, the tank. He's mobile & effective at neutralising opponents. pic.twitter.com/d6t0jesxeW— Mark Worrall (@gate17marco) September 2, 2018
However, luckily the injury is not serious and despite the player missing the two fixtures, he himself has announced that he will continue light training in this period and expects to be back in the field after the international break.
Rudiger wrote: "I won't be available for the @dfb_team for the upcoming 2 matches due to a groin problem.
"I will do some individual training sessions during the int. break and I'm confident to be back soon.
"Best of luck to my German teammates for the next two games."
I won't be available for the @dfb_team for the upcoming 2 matches due to a groin problem. I will do some individual training sessions during the int. break and I'm confident to be back soon👊🏾Best of luck to my German teammates for the next 2 games 🇩🇪🙏🏾 #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) October 8, 2018
In his place, manager Joachim Low has called up Juventus midfielder Emre Can who has not featured for Joachim Low's side since November 2017.
Chelsea fans will hope Rudiger is able to recover fully by the time they face struggling Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on next Premier league game week on Sept 20th and maintain their position with topper Manchester City and Liverpool who also are on same points.
Apart from Rudiger, two other players also have withdrawn themselves from the squad. Dortmund attacker Marco Rues barred from the Germany squad as a precautionary measure on Sunday despite an MRI scan showing his knee was injury-free while young attacker Havertz added his names to the absentee list after picking up a knock to his knee in Bayer Leverkusen's drab 0-0 draw with Freiburg.
Germany will face Netherlands and France in the upcoming UEFA Nations League games.