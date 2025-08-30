MS Dhoni offered mentorship role by BCCI, but he may not take it for this ‘Gambhir’ Reason: Report

Football Argentina Football Association Confirms Lionel Messi and Team's Historic Visit to Kerala in November By MyKhel Staff Updated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 11:30 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Argentina Football Association (AFA) has formally announced that Lionel Messi and the Argentina National Team will visit Kerala between November 10 and 18, 2025. During this period, they will play a landmark friendly against a FIFA Top 50 opponent at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

This confirmation ends months of speculation and firmly positions Kerala as the proud host of one of India's most anticipated sporting spectacles. For fans, this is a rare chance to witness the reigning world champions live-a moment destined to be remembered as a once-in-a-lifetime celebration of football.

Reporter TV, a Malayalam media organization in Kerala, are the main sponsors for the event and they have officially confirmed the arrival of Los Albicelestes later this year. Apart from that, the Kerala government is also equally involved in this grand event.

Kerala's Sports Minister, V. Abdurahiman, welcomed the news with heartfelt pride, "Football has always held a special place in Kerala's heart. The passion our people have shown for the game-especially for Argentina and Lionel Messi-is unmatched anywhere in the world. Hosting the Argentina national team is not just about a football match; it is about celebrating Kerala's sporting culture and the unifying power of the game. This visit is a tribute to our football-loving communities, from Malappuram to Thiruvananthapuram, who have kept the spirit of the game alive for generations."

"The arrival of Messi and his team will not only thrill fans but also inspire a new generation of youngsters to dream bigger in football. Kerala has always produced great talent, and moments like this remind us why the state is often called the football capital of India. This is an opportunity for Kerala to show the world that we are ready to host international sporting spectacles with pride and passion," the minister added.

Echoing the sense of triumph, Anto Augustine, Managing Director and Editor of Reporter TV, remarked, "This is not just an event; this is history in the making. From the moment discussions began, we were determined to bring the Argentina team to Kerala. There were attempts to spread false campaigns, to create doubt in the public mind, and to dismiss the possibility of Messi stepping foot here. But we never wavered. We worked relentlessly, negotiating at every stage, until the official confirmation came from AFA itself.

Some sections of the media even ridiculed the idea, questioning the government and the organizers. But today, truth has spoken louder than rumours. The people of Kerala-who have always carried Argentina in their hearts-deserved this moment, and Reporter TV is proud to have stood firm until the end.

I want to place on record our gratitude to Sports Minister V. Abdurahman and the Government of Kerala, who did not bow down to pressure or negativity. This is proof that when government, media, and people work with conviction, dreams can be made real. Kerala is now on the world football map-and Messi's arrival will be remembered as a landmark chapter in our sporting history."

Backing this sentiment, Reporter TV Chairman Roji Augustine stressed that Argentina's commitment had been consistent throughout, "Argentina never went back on their word. The confusion was created by local misinformation. We thank the government and Sports Minister V. Abdurahman, who stood firm despite criticism. This is truly Kerala's Onam gift."

Meanwhile, Vice Chairman Josekutty Augustine summarized the achievement by saying, "The arrival of Messi and Argentina proves that with determination, anything is possible. Now, the people of Kerala can prepare for a true football festival."