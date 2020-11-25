Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Diego Maradona dies of heart-attack: From Pele to Sachin Tendulkar to Harry Kane, sporting fraternity mourns his demise

By

New Delhi, Nov 25: Argentina football legend Diego Maradona passed away on Wednesday (November 25) at the age of 60 due to heart-attack, the AFA has confirmed.

Maradona was discharged from hospital a fortnight ago following brain surgery. The Argentina and Napoli great had undergone a routine operation for a subdural haematoma after being admitted to hospital due to concerns over anaemia and dehydration.

Football legend Diego Maradona passes away

But it was announced by the Argentine Football Association (AFA) on Wednesday that the former midfielder had passed away.

"The Argentine Football Association, through its President Claudio Tapia, expresses its deepest sorrow for the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona." the AFA tweeted.

The news of Maradona's sad demise spread like a wildfire on the social media and the sporting fraternity started mourning the death of arguably one of the greatest sportspersons of all time.

Here's who said what:

Pele:

Legendary Brazilian footballer Pele too condoled the demise of Maradona and said one day he'll kick the ball with the Argentine great in the sky above.

"Certainly, one day we'll kick a ball together in the sky above," he said in a brief statement provided to Reuters by a representative.

More DIEGO MARADONA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Maradona is no more
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, November 25, 2020, 22:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 25, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More