Diego Maradona dies of heart-attack: From Pele to Sachin Tendulkar to Harry Kane, sporting fraternity mourns his demise

New Delhi, Nov 25: Argentina football legend Diego Maradona passed away on Wednesday (November 25) at the age of 60 due to heart-attack, the AFA has confirmed.
Maradona was discharged from hospital a fortnight ago following brain surgery. The Argentina and Napoli great had undergone a routine operation for a subdural haematoma after being admitted to hospital due to concerns over anaemia and dehydration.
Football legend Diego Maradona passes away
But it was announced by the Argentine Football Association (AFA) on Wednesday that the former midfielder had passed away.
"The Argentine Football Association, through its President Claudio Tapia, expresses its deepest sorrow for the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona." the AFA tweeted.
The news of Maradona's sad demise spread like a wildfire on the social media and the sporting fraternity started mourning the death of arguably one of the greatest sportspersons of all time.
Here's who said what:
Pele:
Legendary Brazilian footballer Pele too condoled the demise of Maradona and said one day he'll kick the ball with the Argentine great in the sky above.
"Certainly, one day we'll kick a ball together in the sky above," he said in a brief statement provided to Reuters by a representative.
Official Announcement: Diego Armando Maradona passes away.#RealMadrid— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) November 25, 2020
Football has lost one of its greatest icons.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 25, 2020
Rest in peace, Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/uGIinhLDgf
Thank you for everything, Diego pic.twitter.com/bJ9l3ixY7A— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 25, 2020
We mourn the tragic demise of the legendary @Argentina footballing icon Diego #Maradona, who was adored by fans and football lovers across the world.— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) November 25, 2020
RIP 🙏#IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/ggi403YTsl
Privileged to have met him. Very sad news. RIP Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/x2LcIeQPqr— Harry Kane (@HKane) November 25, 2020
Football and the world of sports has lost one of its greatest players today.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 25, 2020
Rest in Peace Diego Maradona!
You shall be missed. pic.twitter.com/QxhuROZ5a5
From the 1986 World Cup q/f v England, this goal by Maradona looks better and greater every time you watch it: pic.twitter.com/eHS1mrFitt— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 25, 2020
In my childhood I didn’t follow football much but definitely knew who #Maradona was. RIP legend...— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 25, 2020
Terrible to hear about the loss of a true football legend. 😞— Franck Ribéry (@FranckRibery) November 25, 2020
But legends NEVER die. 🙏🏼
God give you peace.
Ciao Diego #Maradona. 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/N3Eb83EHgn
RIP Legend 🙏🏻 #Maradona https://t.co/6RYbVY271A— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) November 25, 2020
By far the best I ever saw growing up, and arguably the greatest ever #RipDiego #Maradona #10 pic.twitter.com/OM9RhAFFvU— Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) November 25, 2020
RIP #diegomaradona 💔💔— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 25, 2020
My hero no more ..my mad genius rest in peace ..I watched football for you.. pic.twitter.com/JhqFffD2vr— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 25, 2020
#RIPMaradona legend! #GOAT— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 25, 2020
Arguably one of the greatest sportsman of all time. Saddened to hear about the passing away of the great Diego Maradona.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 25, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/L7ewMHOnnJ
Maradonaaa!!!! That cheer, that name etched in memory of #Football. The hero! The star! The legend! RIP 🙏 #Maradona— Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) November 25, 2020
Very sad news!!!! Grew up watching football because of this genius. RIP Maradona 🙏🏻 https://t.co/rof6g3mcnb— Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) November 25, 2020
The sporting world has lost one of its greatest of all time.— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) November 25, 2020
RIP Diego Maradona. 🙏😢 pic.twitter.com/UjjB5dtULg
I’ll never forget watching Diego Maradona as an 8 yr old at the World Cup in Mexico. Never seen anything like it on that stage since. Sad news #Maradona— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) November 25, 2020
pic.twitter.com/kBt9uItCtc
RIP to an icon.#Maradona— William Joy (@WilliamJoy) November 25, 2020
pic.twitter.com/ToStSeouUm
Adieu to the most quintessential and entertaining footballers of all time, the iconic Argentinian striker Diego Maradona. His demise leaves behind a void in millions of his fans across the world. My condolences. RIP Legend.#Maradona pic.twitter.com/bUdMbRLyG8— Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) November 25, 2020
I still can't believe my childhood hero, Maradona is no more..He was my biggest inspiration ...How his number 10 jersey became my favourite and I added that number in my team jersey ..I will miss you every minute my hero..May your soul rest in peace🙏#Legend #Maradona #10 pic.twitter.com/squMm337Lm— Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) November 25, 2020
RIP 💔 #Maradona pic.twitter.com/UiEOS5vbWL— Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (@GurpreetGK) November 25, 2020