Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Argentina 1 Paraguay 1: Messi scores but Copa America exit looms

By Opta
Lionel Messi scored a second-half penalty, but Copa America exit looms Argentina
Lionel Messi scored a second-half penalty, but Copa America exit looms Argentina

Belo Horizonte, June 20: Lionel Messi scored a second-half penalty but Argentina were left facing a Copa America group-stage exit after a 1-1 draw with Paraguay on Wednesday (June 19).

Messi converted a 57th-minute spot-kick after Argentina had fallen behind to a Richard Sanchez goal in Belo Horizonte.

Argentina goalkeeper Franco Armani was needed to keep his side level shortly after the hour-mark, though, saving a Derlis Gonzalez penalty.

The draw saw Argentina earn their first point in Group B, but they remain bottom behind Colombia, Paraguay and Qatar.

While Argentina enjoyed the better start, the game lacked any rhythm in the opening 20 minutes after numerous fouls and stoppages.

It was Paraguay who created the best chance of the opening half-hour, Gonzalez's strike deflected just wide after a counter-attack.

Messi had an opportunity for Argentina in the 34th minute, but the Barcelona star's free-kick from 30 yards lacked the power to trouble Paraguay goalkeeper Roberto Fernandez.

Paraguay would break the deadlock before half-time through Sanchez's first international goal.

Newcastle United midfielder Miguel Almiron set up the goal with a brilliant run down the left, before crossing for Sanchez to finish into the bottom corner from inside the area.

Lautaro Martinez hit the crossbar for Argentina six minutes into the second half after good work from half-time substitute Sergio Aguero, but it was that moment that led to the equaliser.

Argentina were awarded a penalty after a VAR review, with replays showing Martinez's strike hit the arm of Ivan Piris.

Messi stepped up, putting the penalty into the bottom corner for his 68th international goal.

However, Paraguay were awarded a spot-kick of their own after a poor challenge by Nicolas Otamendi on Gonzalez, but Armani dived low to his left to push away the penalty in the 63rd minute.

Martinez headed over soon after for Argentina and both teams struggled to create chances late on as they shared the spoils.

What does it mean? Argentina's fate out of their own hands

Lionel Scaloni's men needed a win against Paraguay to get back on track, but will now be left relying on other results going their way. They will look to beat Qatar in their final group game and that may not be enough to finish in the top two, although they could also be one of the two best third-placed teams.

Argentina retain unbeaten record

It was only a draw, but Argentina retained their record of never losing to Paraguay at the Copa America. That run is now up to 25 games, including 19 wins and six draws.

Aguero, Di Maria benching continues confusion

Scaloni opted for four changes to his starting XI from the team beaten by Colombia, including dropping Aguero and Angel Di Maria to the bench. Both were introduced in the second half and the former caused some problems, but it indicated some uncertainty from Scaloni regarding his best XI.

What's next?

Argentina face Qatar in Porto Alegre on Sunday (June 23), while Paraguay meet Colombia in Salvador.

More COPA AMERICA News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 26 - June 20 2019, 03:00 PM
Australia
Bangladesh
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 8:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 20, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue