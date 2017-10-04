Argentina World Cup hopes on line in crucial Peru clash

Buenos Aries, October 4: Argentina's stumbling 2018 World Cup qualification campaign faces another awkward hurdle on Thursday (October 5) as the misfiring South American giants take on in-form Peru in Buenos Aires.
The 2014 World Cup finalists have lurched from one disappointment to the next since South America's qualifiers kicked off two years ago, with the two-time champions invariably failing to add up to the sum of their talented parts.
Despite a formidable arsenal of attackers led by Lionel Messi, the Argentinians have scored just 16 goals in 16 games, the second lowest total behind already-eliminated Bolivia.
A lacklustre 1-1 home draw with Venezuela in their last outing on September 5 left Argentina's hopes of automatic qualification for next year's finals in Russia hanging by the slenderest of threads.
With just tomorrow's game against Peru and next week's challenging trip to Ecuador remaining, Argentina are in fifth place in the table, outside the top four automatic qualifying places.
While a fifth-place finish would likely still see them qualify for Russia - with what ought to be a straight forward playoff assignment against New Zealand awaiting - a crowded table means Argentina can't take anything for granted.
If South American champions Chile - currently in sixth place, one point adrift of Argentina - win their home match against Ecuador, and fourth-placed Peru win or draw in Buenos Aires, Argentina will head into the final round of games next week outside both the automatic qualifying and playoff places.
In a bid to avoid that scenario, Argentina have sought to obtain every advantage possible against Peru, who have reignited their qualification campaign with consecutive wins over Uruguay, Bolivia and Ecuador.
Elsewhere, Brazil - who have already qualified and are assured of top spot - travel to La Paz to face Bolivia. Second placed Uruguay can book their ticket to Russia with an away victory over eliminated Venezuela.
While third placed Colombia could also qualify on Thursday (October 5) if they beat Paraguay and Chile fail to win in Santiago against Ecuador.