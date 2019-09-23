Arsenal 3-2 Aston Villa: Three talking points after Gunners snatch a late victory over Villa

Bengaluru, Sept. 22: Arsenal made a scintillating comeback after going down twice to win the game 3-2 against Aston Villa at home despite fighting with 10 men.
The home side conceded an early goal from an exquisite delivery from winger Anwar El Ghazi which was sublimely concluded by Mcginn. The home side however suffered a further setback shortly before half-time as Ainsley Maitland-Niles was sent off for crashing into Neil Taylor and earning a second yellow card.
They were handed a lifeline just before the hour when Bjorn Engels fouled Matteo Guendouzi in the box and Pepe stepped up to stick away from the resulting penalty. But the celebration was too short-lived as they conceded again through Wesley, with the Brazilian sweeping in from a Jack Grealish pass.
But with a continuous nail-biting fight, they managed to turn the table around after a fine goal from substitute Calum Chambers who dragged Arsenal back on to level terms in the 81st minute by latching on to a loose ball and rifling home only to make the comeback by star forward ace Aubameyang's superb freekick.
However, despite the delights, there are still many details to be noted by the Gunners boss and here are the three major talking points from the game.
1) Despite a bad game Aubameyang still the saviour
The striker has played every minute of Arsenal's games this season, scoring seven goals and carrying on his fine form from last season but clearly was not at his best in this game, lacking service from a team deprived of spirit and coherence. But when it mattered the most the 30-year-old delivered that too with ease. At 2-2 his free-kick on the edge of the box was comfortably struck and it sent the Emirates uproar as Arsenal completed a remarkable comeback.
2) Defence still a big issue
The North London side conceded the most number of goals among the top six last season and this term too they seem to be experiencing the same action. David Luiz already having a nightmare spell at his new side while Kolasinac and Niles too have been error-prone often. Arsenal have now kept just one clean sheet in their last 11 Premier League games also leading the maximum more errors leading to goals (14) since the start of 2018/19 than any other Premier League club.
It tells you everything about where things are going opposite for Arsenal this season, with the Gunners struggling to keep it tight at the back. Villa's first goal too is a result of the negligent defence. Provider Anwar El Ghazi was given plenty of time out on the left to pick his cross and, when he did find McGinn, the midfielder was able to ghost in surpassing Kolasinac and Luiz, unchallenged to score.
3) Guendouzi is Arsenal's midfield general
The 20-year-old although often has been error-prone a little, but when chips were down against Villa with 10 men and one goal behind, the French midfielder delivered one of the most remarkable performances of his career. He completed most passes (74), completed most final third passes (28) and made most ball recoveries (11) than any other player on the pitch versus Villa, providing energy in the middle of the park and driving his team forward. He won the penalty for the equaliser and then picked out Chambers for the Gunners' second.
Although Xhaka is the captain of the side but unremarkably he is Arsenal's most commanding presence in the middle of the pitch. At the moment he looks to be their best central midfielder and maybe the first name on the team-sheet.