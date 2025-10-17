IND vs AUS: Kohli, Rohit or Gill - Which India batter will have the Biggest Impact against Australia?

Football Arsenal Ready For Challenge Of Defending Women's Champions League Title After Benfica Win Beth Mead highlights Arsenal's determination to excel in the Women's Champions League following their victory over Benfica. The team aims to improve on last season's performance and maintain their status as champions. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 17, 2025, 16:06 [IST]

Beth Mead expressed Arsenal's readiness to tackle the Women's Champions League as the defending champions, following their initial season victory against Benfica. Arsenal secured a 2-0 win in Lisbon with two second-half goals. Mead scored first in the 57th minute, and Alessia Russo added another late goal. This victory was crucial for the titleholders after a shaky start with a 2-1 loss to Lyon, despite initially leading.

Arsenal now ranks 10th in the new league format, occupying a play-off position after two matches. "Once you win it, everyone wants to beat you. And, ultimately, we've got up our game again," Mead told Disney+. She acknowledged last season's inconsistent Champions League performance and emphasised their determination to improve this year.

In their match against Benfica, Arsenal controlled much of the game, ending with 68.2% possession and 13 shots, resulting in an expected goals (xG) value of 1.8. Despite this dominance, they needed precision, scoring from their only two shots on target. Daphne van Domselaar made four crucial saves to maintain her clean sheet.

Head coach Renee Slegers acknowledged Arsenal's initial difficulties breaking down Benfica's defence but commended the team's patience. "A good atmosphere, great stadium, great pitch," she remarked to Arsenal's media channels. The first half saw them spending significant time in Benfica's half without creating major opportunities due to slow ball movement.

Slegers highlighted the importance of patience and attention to detail during the match. She expressed satisfaction with the early second-half goal and praised the impact of substitutes who injected fresh energy and qualities into the game. The second goal from a set-piece was particularly pleasing for her team.

The team is eager to avoid repeating last season's ups and downs in the Champions League. They aim to rise to the challenge by performing even better than before. The victory against Benfica is seen as a positive step towards achieving this goal.

Arsenal's journey in this year's Women's Champions League is off to a promising start despite initial challenges. With renewed focus and determination, they are poised to defend their title successfully while learning from past experiences.