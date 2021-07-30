Arsenal complete Ben White signing

Bengaluru, July 30: Premier League club Arsenal have completed the signing of England defender Ben White from Brighton Hove & Albion.
The centre-back has reportedly signed a five-year deal with the option to extend for a further year and becomes third first-team signing by the Gunners for the new season.
The Gunners saw two bids for the 23-year-old rejected before an agreement was reached with BHA, who have inserted a sell-on clause.
BHA have added a sell-on clause for White, who was a late call up to Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2020, where England lost to Italy in the final.
After being released by Southampton in 2014, White secured a move to Brighton and made an impact at the south coast club following loan spells with Newport County, Peterborough United and Leeds United.
White was one of the standout performers for Graham Potter's Brighton last season, making 36 Premier League appearances in the heart of the defence.
His form was rewarded with a call up to England's provisional squad for Euro 2020, with White then replacing the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold in Gareth Southgate's 26-man selection.
Though he did not make an appearance at the Euro 2020. Arsenal have nevertheless committed to a huge outlay on the youngster.
Mikel Arteta's side are short at the back having allowed David Luiz to leave upon the expiration of his contract.
Arteta's Arsenal are also looking to strengthen their back line after finishing eighth in the league last season and missing out on European football for the first time since the 1994-95 season.
Meanwhileeek, Arsenal have confirmed the signing of former Fulham striker Mika Biereth for their academy squad.
"It feels great and I'm really excited to be here.
"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity and I couldn't really turn it down. I think now with the recent track record of youth going into the first team, I thought it was a great project to try and be a part of," Biereth told the club website.
With Nikolai Moller on loan with German third-tier side FC Viktoria Koln for the 2021-22 campaign, Tyreece John-Jules on loan at Blackpool, and Folarin Balogun now involved in the first team squad, there is a gap for someone to take up the goalscoring mantle at U23 level.
If he can continue scoring at this rate, Biereth may find himself on the fringes of the first team in the years to come.
The Arsenal first team begins their Premier League campaign against promoted side Brentford on August 13.
(With inputs from Agencies)