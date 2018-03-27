Arsenal could lose star midfielder to Juventus or Manchester United

Bengaluru, March 27: Serie A giants Juventus are ready to battle it out with Manchester United for Arsenal's £35million-rated Aaron Ramsey according to reports in England.
The Serie A giants want the Welshman to form a dynamic new midfield partnership with Liverpool ace Emre Can who is also looking on his way to the Turin club.
Meanwhile, Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has also identified Ramsey as his preferred replacement for Paul Pogba should the unhappy Frenchman quit Old Trafford this summer.
As well as United's interest, Juventus are being pressed into the Ramsey move as they fear Bayern Munich could hijack their swoop for Can and they do not want to miss out on both players.
The Italian champions believed they had a verbal agreement with Can that he would join them on a free once his Anfield contract expires in the summer.
But that is no longer a certainty with German champions Bayern sniffing around.
Juventus will now fast-forward their efforts to land the Arsenal superstar this summer, having originally planned to sign him on a pre-contract and snap him up on a free when his current deal expires in 2019.
Arsenal have taken a slow approach while discussing new terms with Ramsey which has apparently made the midfielder upset and he is also looking forward to a new challenge as the Gunners have struggled lately which is why Juventus are now very much in the race.
Juventus' general manager Giuseppe Marotta is currently considering submitting a cut-price offer.
Mourinho is also keen to get involved and has told Man United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward he regards Ramsey as a better option than Pogba as he looks to overhaul his squad.
The Welsh midfielder's future has taken a back seat while the Gunners try to negotiate a new deal for Jack Wilshere.
The England ace has been told he must take a 25 per cent pay cut but with a heavily incentivised deal based on bigger bonuses for appearances and success.
But Arsenal's dawdling over Ramsey could see them out of pocket again, having let star Alexis Sanchez go to United in a swap deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan last year.
