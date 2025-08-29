'From Legacy to Kranti, Future Belongs to Us' - Bihar’s DG of Sports Raveendran Shankaran on Sporting Renaissance in State | Exclusive

Arsenal are on the verge of a like-for-like transfer deal, which will see a player going out on loan, while another makes an entrance to the club.

Jakub Kiwior is expected to finalize a transfer from Arsenal to FC Porto for a deal valued around €27 million, with the Polish defender seeking a fresh challenge after limited playing opportunities at Arsenal. The deal is structured as a loan with an obligation to buy, reflecting Porto's intent to secure Kiwior as a key defensive addition alongside Jan Bednarek to strengthen their backline.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have given the green light to a €2 million loan deal, with an obligation to buy for €17 million. Apart from that, the add-ons and sell on clauses put the deal of around the 27 million euro mark, making Kiwior one of the costliest ever Arsenal deaprtures.

Arsenal's agreement to sell Kiwior hinges on securing a replacement, with Piero Hincapie emerging as the prime target. The Gunners are in advanced negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen to sign the versatile Ecuadorian defender, who can operate both as a left-back and a centre-back, providing crucial tactical flexibility for Mikel Arteta's squad. Hincapie's ability to combine solid defensive skills with progressive ball-carrying and incisive passing makes him an attractive long-term option for Arsenal's backline.

The transfer talks for Hincapie have been complex, largely due to Bayer Leverkusen's demand for the full release clause fee of around £52 million. Arsenal is reportedly pushing for a loan deal with an obligation to buy to manage their finances while ensuring the acquisition of the Ecuadorian international. Hincapie has already agreed personal terms and is keen to make the move to the Emirates.

The Gunners are keen to complete these transactions before the summer transfer window closes. The club aims to avoid last season's defensive depth issues caused by injuries and rotations, with Arteta determined to have a well-rounded squad capable of competing across all competitions. Kiwior's move to Porto and Hincapie's arrival would mark a significant defensive restructuring for Arsenal ahead of the new season.