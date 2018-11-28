Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Arsenal's Europa League trip to Vorskla moved over security concerns

By Opta
Olimpiyskiy Stadium
Olimpiyskiy Stadium to host Vorskla vs Arsenal

London, November 28: UEFA has announced Arsenal's Europa League visit to Vorskla has been relocated to Kiev over security concerns.

Arsenal were due to face Vorskla in the city of Poltava on Thursday (November 29), with the Gunners top of Group E on 10 points.

But instead the game will be played at Olimpiyskiy Stadium, which hosted the 2018 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool.

"UEFA's Emergency Panel has today taken the decision to relocate Vorskla's Europa League group stage match against Arsenal from the city of Poltava, following the introduction of martial law into certain regions in Ukraine," a statement from UEFA said.

"The match will now take place at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv on Thursday 29 November at 18.55 CET. UEFA will continue to monitor and assess the security situation in Ukraine in the coming days before making any decision on potentially relocating other matches."

Arsenal are already assured of a place in the knockout rounds and will guarantee first place in Group E with a win, while Vorskla need a victory to keep their qualification hopes intact.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: TSG 2 - 3 SDK
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 2:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 28, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue