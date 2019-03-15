Europa League Quarters: Arsenal handed tough Napoli draw; Chelsea will take on Slavia Prague

London, March 15: Arsenal face a tough test against Napoli while Chelsea will take on Slavia Prague in the Europa League quarter-finals.
Unai Emery's Gunners overturned a first-leg deficit to progress at the expense of Rennes on Thursday but will now have to get past Serie A's second-placed side if they are to progress to the last four.
An all-Premier League final in Baku remains a possibility after Arsenal and Chelsea, who will be wary of a Slavia Prague team who knocked out Sevilla in the previous round, were kept apart in the semi-final draw.
In the other quarter-final ties, Villarreal will go up against familiar foes in LaLiga rivals Valencia and Eintracht Frankfurt's reward for ending Inter's European campaign is a clash with Benfica.
The draw for the Europa League quarter-finals is:
Arsenal v Napoli
Villarreal v Valencia
Benfica v Eintracht Frankfurt
Slavia Prague v Chelsea
The first legs are due to take place on April 11, with the return matches a week later.
The draw for the semi-finals is:
Arsenal/Napoli v Villarreal/Valencia
Benfica/Eintracht Frankfurt v Slavia Prague/Chelsea
The first legs are due to take place on May 2, with the return matches a week later. The final of the competition takes place at the Olympic Stadium in Baku on May 29.
