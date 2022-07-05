Arsenal in transfer talks with Lille over young midfielder - Possible deal for the Gunners?

Bengaluru, July 5: Arsenal have reportedly met with the entourage of Lille midfielder Amadou Onana over a potential transfer, although they could face other competitions. The Gunners have been looking to add more midfield options this summer and have been linked with a couple of names already. Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans is said to be their prime target.
But
due
to
slow
progress
over
the
negotiation,
the
club
are
reportedly
looking
at
reserve
options
as
well.
Although,
Onana's
profile
is
pretty
different
from
the
Leicester
midfielder
and
he
could
also
be
seen
as
an
additional
recruit.
Onana's impressive tenure at Lille
The 20-year-old defensive midfielder joined Lille from Hamburg only last year and the Belgian's debut campaign has gone a big success where he made 41 club appearances in all competitions. The youngster has also received a call-up to the Belgian national team as well and unsurprisingly an international debut for a top country like Belgium at just 20 years of age validates his potential.
The towering midfielder stands at six foot five inches and could offer a dynamic, powerful option in midfield. He is likely to be considered a cover for Thomas Partey, as Arsenal do not have sufficient backup for the 29-year-old.
Clubs linked
Arsenal
however
are
not
the
only
club
showing
interest
in
him.
Premier
League
rival
West
Ham
United
have
also
apparently
made
an
offer
to
the
players
while
Monaco
are
also
believed
to
be
on
the
trail.
The
Ligue
1
side
reportedly
see
Onana
as
a
perfect
replacement
for
Tchouameni
who
left
for
Real
Madrid
earlier.
So,
Arsenal
may
have
to
act
quickly
before
the
actual
tug
of
war
takes
place.
A possible deal for Arsenal?
Onana is one of the top young talents coming out of France, and if the right terms conclude, it would be wise for the Gunners to make a move. However, Onana has four years remaining with Lille, meaning the Ligue 1 side could ask for a sizable transfer fee, which could be a big stumbling block. Plus, with Arteta keen on bolstering other areas of the pitch first, the position of a backup defensive midfielder may not be considered an emergency.