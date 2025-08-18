Football Arsenal Players Acknowledge Need For Improvement Following 1-0 Victory Over Manchester United Mikel Arteta emphasises that his Arsenal team must improve despite a narrow win against Manchester United. The players are eager to reach higher standards. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, August 18, 2025, 1:34 [IST]

Mikel Arteta acknowledged that Arsenal did not meet their own standards in their recent 1-0 victory over Manchester United. Riccardo Calafiori's early header was crucial at Old Trafford, marking Arsenal's second win in three Premier League visits there. Historically, Arsenal has struggled at this venue, winning only once in 16 previous attempts. Despite the win, Arteta believes his team can perform better.

Arsenal has been particularly effective from corners this season, scoring 31 goals since the start of the 2023-24 campaign. This is significantly more than any other team, with Liverpool trailing behind at 20 goals. Calafiori capitalised on this strength against United, though Altay Bayindir's questionable goalkeeping played a part. "Like always, we worked a lot on set-pieces and that is what we showed today," Calafiori mentioned.

Viktor Gyokeres made his Premier League debut for Arsenal but struggled to make an impact, failing to register a shot for the first time since April 2023. Despite this, Arteta praised Gyokeres and fellow newcomer Martin Zubimendi for their contributions. "Very happy with them," Arteta stated, acknowledging their influence on the game even if they are not yet at peak performance levels.

Manchester United had a strong attacking presence during the match with 22 shots, their highest against Arsenal since an August 2011 game where they managed 25 shots. This was also the most shots Arsenal faced while keeping a clean sheet since November 2020 against Leeds United. Arteta stressed that his players are aware they can deliver more consistent performances.

Arteta's Reflections

"Massive [to get the result], to come here with the atmosphere and the new signings," Arteta told Sky Sports. He emphasised humility in how they scored and noted that games are won in both boxes. "I look at the players' faces and they want much more," he added, recognising that his team is capable of higher levels of play.

Calafiori highlighted the importance of being strong across all positions to compete effectively at high levels. He expressed confidence in their ability to elevate performance further: "The confidence we have is going to bring up the level." The focus remains on improving wherever possible and maintaining momentum.