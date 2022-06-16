Arsenal Premier League fixtures 2022/23: Palace away first for Arteta in quiet opening to new season

London, June 16: Arsenal travel to Crystal Palace on the opening day of the 2022-23 Premier League as Mikel Arteta aims to atone for narrowly missing out on Champions League qualification.
A trip to Selhurst Park proved to be Arsenal's downfall in their top-four push, with a 3-0 defeat to Palace following a 2-1 home loss to Brighton and Hove Albion as the Gunners dropped ground in April.
Arteta's side will have chance to make amends when they visit former Gunner Patrick Vieira's side, before hosting Leicester City in their first home game, which precedes an away clash with newly promoted Bournemouth.
Championship winners Fulham and Aston Villa follow at home in a quiet opening for Arsenal, whose first clash against a traditional 'big six' side comes away at Manchester United on September 3.
A crushing defeat at north London rivals Tottenham was another dent in Arsenal's Champions League hopes, and the Gunners host Tottenham on October 1, a week before Liverpool visit.
Given how last season ended, all eyes will be on the final few matchdays, where Arsenal visit Nottingham Forest on their top-flight return before concluding their campaign at home to Wolves.
Arsenal 2022-23 Premier League fixtures in full:
|Date
|Opponent (home or away)
|05/08/2022
|Crystal Palace (a)
|13/08/2022
|Leicester City (h)
|20/08/2022
|Bournemouth (a)
|27/08/2022
|Fulham (h)
|30/08/2022
|Aston Villa (h)
|03/09/2022
|Manchester United (a)
|10/09/2022
|Everton (h)
|17/09/2022
|Brentford (a)
|01/10/2022
|Tottenham (h)
|08/10/2022
|Liverpool (h)
|15/10/2022
|Leeds United (a)
|18/10/2022
|Manchester City (h)
|22/10/2022
|Southampton (a)
|29/10/2022
|Nottingham Forest (h)
|05/11/2022
|Chelsea (a)
|12/11/2022
|Wolves (a)
|26/12/2022
|West Ham (h)
|31/12/2022
|Brighton and Hove Albion (a)
|02/01/2023
|Newcastle United (h)
|14/01/2023
|Tottenham (a)
|21/01/2023
|Manchester United (h)
|04/02/2023
|Everton (a)
|11/02/2023
|Brentford (h)
|18/02/2023
|Aston Villa (a)
|25/02/2023
|Leicester City (a)
|04/03/2023
|Bournemouth (h)
|11/03/2023
|Fulham (a)
|18/03/2023
|Crystal Palace (h)
|01/04/2023
|Leeds United (h)
|08/04/2023
|Liverpool (a)
|15/04/2023
|West Ham (a)
|22/04/2023
|Southampton (h)
|26/04/2023
|Manchester City (a)
|29/04/2023
|Chelsea (h)
|06/05/2023
|Newcastle United (a)
|13/05/2023
|Brighton and Hove Albion (h)
|20/05/2023
|Nottingham Forest (a)
|28/05/2023
|Wolves (h)