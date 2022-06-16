Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Arsenal Premier League fixtures 2022/23: Palace away first for Arteta in quiet opening to new season

By Tom Patey

London, June 16: Arsenal travel to Crystal Palace on the opening day of the 2022-23 Premier League as Mikel Arteta aims to atone for narrowly missing out on Champions League qualification.

A trip to Selhurst Park proved to be Arsenal's downfall in their top-four push, with a 3-0 defeat to Palace following a 2-1 home loss to Brighton and Hove Albion as the Gunners dropped ground in April.

Arteta's side will have chance to make amends when they visit former Gunner Patrick Vieira's side, before hosting Leicester City in their first home game, which precedes an away clash with newly promoted Bournemouth.

Championship winners Fulham and Aston Villa follow at home in a quiet opening for Arsenal, whose first clash against a traditional 'big six' side comes away at Manchester United on September 3.

A crushing defeat at north London rivals Tottenham was another dent in Arsenal's Champions League hopes, and the Gunners host Tottenham on October 1, a week before Liverpool visit.

Given how last season ended, all eyes will be on the final few matchdays, where Arsenal visit Nottingham Forest on their top-flight return before concluding their campaign at home to Wolves.

Arsenal 2022-23 Premier League fixtures in full:

Date Opponent (home or away)
05/08/2022 Crystal Palace (a)
13/08/2022 Leicester City (h)
20/08/2022 Bournemouth (a)
27/08/2022 Fulham (h)
30/08/2022 Aston Villa (h)
03/09/2022 Manchester United (a)
10/09/2022 Everton (h)
17/09/2022 Brentford (a)
01/10/2022 Tottenham (h)
08/10/2022 Liverpool (h)
15/10/2022 Leeds United (a)
18/10/2022 Manchester City (h)
22/10/2022 Southampton (a)
29/10/2022 Nottingham Forest (h)
05/11/2022 Chelsea (a)
12/11/2022 Wolves (a)
26/12/2022 West Ham (h)
31/12/2022 Brighton and Hove Albion (a)
02/01/2023 Newcastle United (h)
14/01/2023 Tottenham (a)
21/01/2023 Manchester United (h)
04/02/2023 Everton (a)
11/02/2023 Brentford (h)
18/02/2023 Aston Villa (a)
25/02/2023 Leicester City (a)
04/03/2023 Bournemouth (h)
11/03/2023 Fulham (a)
18/03/2023 Crystal Palace (h)
01/04/2023 Leeds United (h)
08/04/2023 Liverpool (a)
15/04/2023 West Ham (a)
22/04/2023 Southampton (h)
26/04/2023 Manchester City (a)
29/04/2023 Chelsea (h)
06/05/2023 Newcastle United (a)
13/05/2023 Brighton and Hove Albion (h)
20/05/2023 Nottingham Forest (a)
28/05/2023 Wolves (h)
Comments

MORE PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 13:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 16, 2022
LA LIGA
+ More

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments