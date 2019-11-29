Football
Arsenal sack head coach Unai Emery

By
London, November 29: Arsenal on Friday (November 29) announced that the club has parted ways with head coach Unai Emery and his coaching team.

Speaking on behalf of the Arsenal board and owners Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, Josh Kroenke said: "Our most sincere thanks go to Unai and his colleagues who were unrelenting in their efforts to get the club back to competing at the level we all expect and demand. We wish Unai and his team nothing but future success."

The decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level required, Arsenal said in a statement.

"We have asked Freddie Ljungberg to take responsibility for the first team as interim head coach. We have full confidence in Freddie to take us forward," Arsenal said in a statement released on their website.

The London-based club said the search for a new head coach is underway and they will make a further announcement in due course or when the process is complete.

Story first published: Friday, November 29, 2019, 15:53 [IST]
