Football Arsenal's William Saliba Urges Team To Focus On Winning Trophies After Victory Over Manchester United Following Arsenal's recent win against Manchester United, William Saliba emphasises the need for the team to improve and secure trophies this season. He reflects on past performances and the ambition to achieve league success. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 4:43 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Arsenal are set to return to the Emirates Stadium, facing Leeds United after a successful away match against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Mikel Arteta's team secured a 1-0 victory, with Martin Zubimendi and Viktor Gyokeres making their Premier League debuts. Riccardo Calafiori's header in the first half was decisive. Arsenal remain unbeaten in their last 14 encounters with Leeds and aim to start their home campaign strongly.

William Saliba shared his thoughts on Arsenal's title ambitions, noting their consistent second-place finishes over the past three seasons. "Of course, we've finished second for three years in a row, and we know that we always miss something," Saliba said. He emphasised the need to improve and win trophies this season, stating that they must perform better than before to clinch the league title.

Leeds United also began their season with a win, defeating Everton thanks to Lukas Nmecha's late penalty. This marked their first clean sheet in an opening league match since 2012. Daniel Farke praised his team's performance, highlighting their dominance in possession and shots during the first half. Despite being newly promoted, Leeds showed resilience and deserved their victory.

Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres had a quiet debut but has a strong track record from his time at Sporting CP. He scored 39 goals in the Primeira Liga last season, leading the league in goals. Meanwhile, Leeds' Lukas Nmecha aims to build on his debut goal for the club after joining from Wolfsburg. His performance against Everton was promising as he became the first Leeds substitute to score on his Premier League debut since 1998.

Arsenal have an impressive home record against promoted teams, remaining unbeaten in 42 matches since November 2010. A positive result against Leeds would see them equal Chelsea's record of 43 unbeaten home games against promoted sides. Arsenal have also won their last six meetings with Leeds across all competitions.

Leeds have struggled at Arsenal historically, losing 10 of their last 12 Premier League visits there. They haven't kept a clean sheet at Arsenal in 14 attempts and have lost 23 of their last 30 league matches played away in London. However, they hope to build on their recent win over Everton as they seek consecutive victories for the first time since 2002-03.

Match Prediction

The odds favour Arsenal with a win probability of 70.4%, while a draw stands at 17.2%, and Leeds' chances are at 12.5%. Arsenal's strong home form and historical success against Leeds make them favourites for this encounter.

As both teams prepare for this clash, Arsenal aim to maintain their unbeaten streak at home against promoted sides while Leeds look to defy history and secure back-to-back wins early in the season.