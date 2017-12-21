Arsenal set to target Lyon wizard in the summer

Bengaluru, December 21: Arsenal are hot on the trail of Lyon midfield sensation Houssem Aouar, according to reports in France.
The France Under-21 international has attracted plenty of plaudits since his emergence in first-team football. Barcelona are on the list of his admirers already and now Arsenal are looking to secure the signing of the French wonderkid.
Aouar has scored four goals in 18 games for his hometown club this season, including one in their 3-0 Europa League win over Everton last month.
The 19-year-old is regarded as one of the hottest prospects in French football right now and Wenger wants the youngster to rebuild the foundation of his Arsenal side which is likely to see an overhaul next summer.
And according to reports in France, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger sent a scout to watch the midfielder in action against Toulouse last night. Lyon won the game 2-1 and the Lyon number eight was quite impressive.
Under contract until 2020, Aouar is predominantly a central midfielder. However, he can also operate as a number ten and can also play on the flanks.
He has played a key role in helping Lyon into Ligue 1's top three alongside big-spending clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco.
And he could now follow in the footsteps of Alexandre Lacazette, who swapped Lyon for Arsenal during the summer in a club record £46.5million deal.
Capped at Under-17 and -21 levels by France, Aouar possesses dual Algerian nationality through his parents.
The north African country's football chiefs hope to persuade him to switch allegiance and play for the Desert Foxes senior side.
Wenger is looking to rebuild the base of the team next summer as the likes of Ozil and Sanchez could leave the club. A host of other players could also be on the move and fresh talents like Aouar are therefore being watched by Wenger.