Arsenal showing interest in Romanian prodigy - Things to know about him

Kolkata, November 26: Over the years Arsenal have been successful in signing young players who are destined for good future from all over the world, and under Mikel Arteta, it is already getting that pace.
The Gunners have been revamping the squad with new and young blood who can be assets for the future and it has linked them with several raw talents.
The latest name that has reportedly caught the eye of them is believed to be Romanian wonderkid Ianis Stoica, who is plying his trade with Steaua Bucharest.
Not a popular name in the European circuit yet, here are a couple of things you need to know about the 18-year-old attracting interest from the North London club.
Career so far
He started his career in the academy of Petrolul Ploiesti, where his father Pompiliu played for three years between 2009 and 2012. But after the club folded he joined Freiburg and then returned back to Romania to FCSB, formerly known as Steaua Bucharest. He made his senior debut as a 14-year-old in the cup for them in October 2017, the youngest player to feature in a competitive match for the club. He also scored in that game, in a 6-1 win over Sănătatea Cluj, but left the club for a couple of loan spells in Romania next season. This season, however, he has been playing regularly for his parent club and has scored six times in 14 games so far. Overall he has already racked up over 50 senior appearances.
Playing style
The 18-year-old's versatility could make him any manager's favourite. He is capable of playing on the wing or centrally in the attack. He is quick in taking positions in pockets of space and then moving the ball through quick combinations with his team-mates. Considering both Saka and Smith Rowe have operated in the same number of positions across the frontline, the youngster could avail a similar role under Arteta in the current set-up.
Transfer rumours
Arsenal scouts reportedly have been keeping tabs on the Romania Under-21 forward for two months and are pretty impressed with his display. With his contract set to expire in 2023, a move to North London has been touted recently. However, the rumours have been squashed by the FCSB owner, claiming that he has no plans to sell Stoica just yet. But the interest from Arsenal could turn his head in favour of moving to England. Now it remains to be seen how things fold eventually.