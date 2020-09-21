Arsenal sign goalkeeper Runarsson from Dijon on a four-year deal

Bengaluru, September 21: FA Cup champions Arsenal have completed the signing of Iceland goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson from Ligue 1 club Dijon on a four-year deal, as a back-up for Bernd Leno.
The 25-year-old had joined the French club in July 2018 and made 13 appearances for them in all competitions last season.
Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta welcomed Runarsson on board, "We want to create healthy competition for places and we look forward to seeing Alex bring further depth to the goalkeeping position."
Welcome to The Arsenal, Alex Runarsson 🔴— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 21, 2020
👋 @runaralex
The transfer of Alex, who will wear the number 13 shirt is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.
Arsenal Technical Director Edu was upbeat after signing Runarsson, "We're very pleased to welcome Alex to our squad. We've been monitoring him for some time and from the analysis, he has strong attributes that we look for in a goalkeeper and as a person."
Leno remains Arsenal's first choice while his understudy Emiliano Martinez joined Premier League rivals Aston Villa recently, opening up a vacancy in front of the goal.
Runarsson started his career with Icelandic outfit KR Reykjavik and went on to join FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark before moving to Dijon.
He has joined the Premier League club for a reported fee of $1.3 million.
(Source: Arsenal FC Media)