Arsenal stars unhappy with wantaway Alexis Sanchez

Bengaluru, December 21: Arsenal players are said to be growingly frustrated with wantaway Alexis Sanchez as tensions in the dressing room increases.
The Chilean striker is desperate to quit the Emirates and wants to move to Manchester City in January and has also snubbed a mega-money £400,000-a-week offer from the Chinese Super League with just six months left on his deal with the Gunners.
The 28-year-old has put in a number of poor performances in recent months and has shown his frustrations on the pitch.
The ex-Barcelona ace has thrown a number of strops after team-mates failed to pass to him or missed chances. And some of Arsenal’s senior players have been involved in heated rows with Sanchez as frustrations continue to grow on his future.
An Emirates source said: “There has been a growing tension between some of the players and Sanchez.
“They are upset over his attitude around the club. It’s happened at the training ground and in the dressing room.
“It’s been brewing a while now. He clearly wants out of the club and the others feel he is doing more bad than good.”
Sanchez was sounded out for a big switch to China with Hebei China Fortune, but made it clear he wants to join Pep Guardiola’s side only.
Manchester City were convinced that they had landed the South American on the final day of last summer’s transfer window as Arsenal were poised to accept City’s £55million offer, plus another £5m in add-ons but the deal was scruppred as Monaco did not let Thomas Lemar move to Emirates who was identified as the Chilean's replacement.
Meanwhile, there are hopes Mesut Ozil could be persuaded into signing a new deal within the next few weeks. It was hinted by the Gunners on Sunday (DDecember 17) that he had penned new terms until 2021 - with his contract running out next summer.
Arsene Wenger played down the rumours, but did admit that the club are still trying to convince him to stay.