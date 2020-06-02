Arsenal want Barcelona outcast, why it would be a brilliant deal

Bengaluru, June 2: If reports in England are to believed, Arsenal have registered their interest in Barcelona's Brazilian international Rafinha Alcantara as the 27-year-old looks to be on his way out of the club in the summer.
Coronavirus crisis and the suspension of football has caused major financial loss to every football club and even the top clubs like Barcelona are not an exception as the Catalan giants are looking to sell as many unwanted players as they can to fund their own big signings for the summer.
Arsenal, who were already struggling financially even before the coronavirus situation and also need major strengthening in the summer in order to become competitive again, are looking for deals that would present good value for money and Rafinha can certainly prove to be that kind of a deal for the Gunners.
Barcelona have reportedly slapped a £13 million price-tag on the 27-year-old and it could prove to be a bargain for the Gunners, and here are the reasons why:
A top player ruined by Barcelona's poor strategy
During the last decade or so, Barcelona's strategy has seen a radical change. The club, that was once known for its philosophy of producing their own talents from their academy, have become a club more like their rivals Real Madrid.
They now sign superstars from around the globe in every position even if they do not need to and this has become a difficult hurdle to cross for their own academy graduates. Players like Rafinha's older brother Thiago or Alex Grimaldo, who realized this at the right time and had big ambitions for themselves, made the decision to quit Camp Nou long back. But, Rafinha has not been able to reach the heights he could have as he is struggling to get out of the never-ending circle of loans out of the club.
Aged 27 now, it is still not much late for Rafinha to quit his boyhood club and Arsenal would certainly be an exciting option for him.
Would fit Arteta's system
Every player needs a system where he can flourish and every manager needs the right players to fit in his system. It is often very difficult for both parties to find the right combination but Rafinha and Arteta looks like pretty much made for each other. Arteta has won a lot of plaudits already at the Emirates thanks to his exciting brand of play focusing on quick passing and attacking intent.
Rafinha, a player who made his name from the famed La Masia academy of Barcelona just like Arteta himself, would be a perfect fit at Arsenal. In fact, Rafinha can truly become the star he was destined to be one day if he makes his move to North London. For just £13 million, it is definitely a gamble worth taking.
Versatility
For his versatility alone, Rafinha is worth the £13 million Arsenal need to spend for his services. The 27-year-old is a natural in several positions including central midfield, attacking midfield, right and left-wing. He is even capable of plying his trade as a false nine and can produce both goals and assists.
Such a player would be a welcome addition to Arteta's Arsenal side that has a lot of gaps to fill in. Also, Dani Ceballos looks set to return to Real Madrid following his loan deal and Rafinha would be a similar kind of player to the Spaniard albeit with not a similar ceiling. On a £13 million deal, signing Rafinha looks like a no-brainer for the Gunners.