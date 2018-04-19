Arsenal want Championship defender on free transfer

Bengaluru, April 19: Arsenal have a record of signing players on the bargain from lower leagues over the years and it seems that the north London giants have spotted another gem from the Football League.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is looking at a summer deal to make Fulham’s Ryan Fredericks his next raid on the Football League.
The Arsenal boss picked up Aaron Ramsey and Rob Holding from the Championship, Carl Jenkinson from League One and now has Fredericks in his sights on a free transfer.
The Gunners scouts have been impressed with the 25-year-old in the second tier this season as Fulham are pushing for promotion to the Premier League.
And Wenger is weighing up a move when his contract expires at Craven Cottage at the end of the campaign.
Fredericks is also on West Ham’s list of targets for the summer, with David Moyes watching him recently on a regular basis.
But Arsenal have also asked about the ex-Tottenham right-back as they look to plan for next season.
Wenger is looking for competition and cover for Hector Bellerin, who has been a subject of interest from a number of clubs inside and outside England.
The Frenchman has taken great pride in plucking players from the lower divisions and even took Cohen Bramall from non-league Hednesford Town last year.
He has also spoken about the hunger of Laurent Koscielny and Olivier Giroud after starting their careers away from the top flight in France.
Fredericks has not agreed a new deal with Fulham but could face a dilemma if they seal promotion to the Premier League.
Staying at Fulham can offer him a regular spot in the starting XI in the Premier League but the glamour and attaraction of playing for a club like Arsenal is also hard to turn down.
Meanwhile, it looks almost certain that Arsene Wenger will continue as the manager despite the Gunners horrendous campaign in the Premier League.
The Gunners now must ensure winning the Europa League in order to qualify for the Champion League next season but have a tough test on their hands against Atletico Madrid in the semis.
