Arsenal vs West Brom: predicted lineups

Bengaluru, September 24: Arsenal have recovered to some extent of late after having a very sloppy start to the season but have a tricky fixture in their hands on Monday (September 25) night, a game that will be forever remembered by the Gunners.
Tony Pulis’ West Brom travel to the Emirates and will look to reopen old wounds from their last meeting with Arsenal.
The Baggies rarely have as impressive a record in north London as they do when they host Arsenal but if they can repeat the physicality that secured them a 3-1 win at the Hawthorns in March.
That was the very match that arguably brought the nadir of Arsene Wenger’s reign, as planes trailing messages demanding backing and sacking of the French manager.
However, West Brom, who have taken a point more than the Gunners from their opening five fixtures, have not won at the Emirates in seven years, losing on every visit since.
Team news
Arsenal
Star players Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are both in contention to start after missing the start of last week’s 0-0 draw at Chelsea.
Ozil has returned to training after his knee became inflamed whilst Sanchez, who came off the bench at Stamford Bridge, gained further match fitness in Wednesday’s 1-0 EFL Cup third round win over Doncaster.
The duo are are in line to replace Alex Iwobi and Danny Welbeck in the side, the latter ruled out until after October’s international break with a groin strain.
Francis Coquelin and Calum Chambers will also be absent until at least the visit to Watford on October 14. Jack Wilshere came through 90 minutes against Doncaster but is unlikely to feature in the League.
West Brom
Pulis has a number of doubts in his midfield, with Nacer Chadli (knock) and Oliver Burke (hamstring) among those who will require fitness tests. Former Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs is likely to start at left-back but Jake Livermore is a doubt after the Albion manager gave him time off.
Predicted lineups
Arsenal (3-4-2-1): Cech; Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal; Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Kolasinac; Ozil, Sanchez; Lacazette
West Brom (4-2-3-1): Foster; Dawson, Hegazi, Evans, Gibbs; Krychowiak, Barry; Brunt, Morrison, Phillips; Rodriguez
The match will be shown live in India via Star Sports Select 1 on Tuesday (September 26) at 12.30 AM IST.