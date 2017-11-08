Arsene Wenger may escape FA sanction

London, November 8: Arsene Wenger will escape disciplinary action from the Football Association over his claims Raheem Sterling "dives well", Sky Sports reported.
Manchester City winger Sterling was adjudged to have been bundled over by Nacho Monreal at the Etihad Stadium, with Sergio Aguero converting the penalty to put the home side 2-0 ahead.
However, Sky Sports News understands the Arsenal manager has been viewed to have not overstepped the mark - albeit only just.
In a post-match interview with the BBC, Wenger said: "I believe it was no penalty. We know that Sterling dives well, and he does that very well."
Wenger said: "You can accept it if City win in a normal way, they are a good side, but the way it happened is unacceptable."
Wenger's comments could have left him facing a sanction from the governing body.
Sunday's defeat left Arsenal in sixth place, now 12 points behind Pep Guardiola's unbeaten side.
Following the international break the Gunners will host Tottenham, who sit third, four points ahead of their north London rivals.