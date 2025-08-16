Football Aston Villa And Newcastle United Draw 0-0 As Konsa Receives Red Card In Season Opener In their Premier League opener, Aston Villa drew 0-0 with Newcastle United, who missed key chances without Alexander Isak. Ezri Konsa was sent off, but Villa remained unbeaten at home. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 16, 2025, 19:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Newcastle United began their 2025-26 Premier League season with a goalless draw against Aston Villa, despite the latter being reduced to ten men. Missing their key forward Alexander Isak, Newcastle had several chances at Villa Park. Ezri Konsa's red card for a foul on Anthony Gordon in the 66th minute was a turning point, but Newcastle couldn't capitalise.

Anthony Elanga, who joined from Nottingham Forest this summer, missed an early opportunity by shooting directly at Marco Bizot. After Konsa's dismissal, Harvey Barnes had a promising chance blocked by Matty Cash. Despite these efforts, Newcastle ended with an expected goals (xG) value of 1.47 compared to Villa's 0.13.

Villa managed to hold on for a draw despite being a man down. Konsa's red card was due to poor positioning as he fouled Gordon to prevent a goal-scoring opportunity. This marked his third Premier League red card since the 2021-22 season, more than any other player in that period.

Aston Villa has now extended their unbeaten home run in the Premier League to 19 matches, with 11 wins and eight draws. This is their longest streak without a loss at home in the competition.

Newcastle has struggled without Isak, failing to win any of their last six league games without him. They have drawn four and lost two of these matches, failing to score in their last four despite taking 75 shots and achieving an xG of 9.4 across those games.

The absence of Isak was felt keenly as Newcastle could not convert their dominance into goals against Villa. The team will likely reflect on what might have been if their star striker had been available for selection.