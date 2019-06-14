Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Aston Villa sign striker Wesley from Club Brugge

By Opta
Wesley

Birmingham, June 14: Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of Wesley from Club Brugge, subject to a work permit and international clearance.

Dean Smith's side are back in the Premier League next season following their play-off final victory over Derby County in May.

And having already brought in Jota from local rivals Birmingham City, as well as turning Anwar El Ghazi's loan move from Lille into a permanent stay, Villa have made their third signing, bringing in the 22-year-old Brazilian for an undisclosed fee reportedly in the region of £22million, which would break their transfer record.

Wesley scored 17 goals for Brugge across all competitions last season, including two in the Champions League group stages, winning a pair of league titles and two Belgian Super Cups during his time with the club.

After a three-year absence from the top flight, Villa start their Premier League campaign away against Tottenham on August 10.

More PREMIER LEAGUE News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 19 - June 14 2019, 03:00 PM
England
West Indies
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, June 14, 2019, 0:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 14, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue