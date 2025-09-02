English Edition
Aston Villa Completes Loan Signings Of Jadon Sancho And Harvey Elliott On Deadline Day

Aston Villa has finalised loan agreements for Jadon Sancho and Harvey Elliott. Sancho joins from Manchester United while Elliott comes from Liverpool, boosting Villa's squad amid a challenging start to the season.

By

Aston Villa have secured the loan signings of Jadon Sancho and Harvey Elliott from Manchester United and Liverpool, respectively. Sancho's move is a straightforward loan, while Elliott's deal includes an obligation for Villa to purchase him for £35 million. Liverpool has included both a buy-back and a sell-on clause in Elliott's agreement.

Sancho, who will become a free agent at the season's end, spent the last 18 months on loan at Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea. Despite interest from Roma last month, he opted to remain in the Premier League with Villa. The 25-year-old winger was not part of Ruben Amorim's pre-season plans.

Villa Signs Sancho and Elliott on Loan

Last season, Sancho scored five goals and provided eight assists across all competitions for Chelsea. He also created 55 chances for the team. His decision to join Villa reflects his desire to continue playing in the Premier League rather than moving abroad.

Elliott turned down interest from RB Leipzig to stay in England with Villa. Liverpool's recent acquisitions of Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, and Hugo Ekitike meant that Elliott would likely face limited playing time this season. His move to Villa offers him more opportunities on the field.

Earlier on Monday, Unai Emery's side also signed Victor Lindelof. However, they have struggled in their opening three Premier League matches this season, securing just one point and failing to score any goals so far.

Villa aims to strengthen their squad with these new additions as they look to improve their performance in the league. The club hopes that Sancho and Elliott will bring fresh energy and creativity to their attacking lineup.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 2, 2025, 3:07 [IST]
